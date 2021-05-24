Manipur records single-day spike of 767 new Covid-19 cases

IMPHAL, May 23(NNN): Manipur on Sunday reported yet another highest single-day record with 767 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 44,089.

The state Health department has been updating its single-day record every day since March 2020 and it has been recording above 500-mark since May 11 after the second wave hit the state in the last week of March this year.

The 767 cases confirmed over the last 24 hours was the highest single-day spike recorded so far in the state.

The COVID-19 related death toll also increased by 14 to 688 on Sunday, while 36,867 people have recovered, including 609 over the last 24 hours, the daily update bulletin of the state health department said.

The number of active cases of the disease also rose to 6,534, leading to the further decline of the recovery rate to 83.61 against previous day’s 83.69%.

The twin capital districts, the state’s worst-hit region, reported nine out of the 14 deaths with six in Imphal West and three in Imphal East districts in the last 24 hours.

The two districts accounted to 502 of the 767 fresh cases with 320 in Imphal West and 182 in Imphal East district.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Control Room, in its statement, indicated that 3,719 of the total 44,089 infections were personnel of the Central security forces.

As 3,632 of the total 36,867 recoveries were personnel of the CAPF, only 82 of them were active cases.