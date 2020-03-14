Manoj Nath elected as new GPC prez, Sanjay Rai as gen secy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 13: Manoj Nath, senior journalist and news editor of Assamese daily Niyomiya Barta has been elected as the president of new executive committee of the Guwahati Press Club as the results of the elections to the GPC announced here in the wee hours of Friday.

Nath defeated his nearest rival Atulya Madhav Goswami (Dainik Asom) by a margin of 79 votes. Nath received 409 votes while Goswami managed to get 330 votes.

Dhaniram Kalita (Asomiya Pratidin) has been elected as the vice-president defeating his nearest rival Junjyoti Dutta (Prag news) by a margin of 181 votes.

The other post of vice president reserved for women went to Mousumi Sarma Baruah (News 18). Baruah defeated her nearest rival Arunima Kalita (Asomiya Khobor) by a margin of 4 votes.

Sanjay Rai of The Assam Tribune has been elected as the general secretary defeating his nearest rival Partha Dev Goswami (Asomiya Pratidin) by a margin of 124 votes. Rai secured 404 votes while Goswami managed to get 280 votes.

The assistant general secretary post went to Manindra Deka, while the other post reserved for women went to Manisha Kalita of DY365.

Raju Baruah has been elected as the organising secretary while Nayan Pratim Kumar won the post of treasurer.

Pallabi Bora (Prag News) has been elected as the cultural secretary while Dhiraj Hazarika won in the post of sports secretary.

Elections of the Guwahati Press Club were held on Thursday after a long gap of 18 years.

Polling began at 8 am while the counting of votes was held from 5 pm onwards.

The much-hyped election witnessed intense campaign, using traditional outreach methods like banners, posters, festoons and the new age mediums like social media bulk messages, WhatsApp broadcasts and audio-visuals (AVs) and not to forget door-to-door visits campaigns.

The decision for the elections after all these years was taken after a group of young journalists collected the signatures of 76 members asking for elections.