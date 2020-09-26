Manuel Arribas leaves an aroma of love and friendship

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 25: A young and adventurous globetrotter Manuel Arribus Rodriguez from Spain arrived at the historic township Sivasagar on February 14 via Thailand, Myanmar and Manipur. He joined in the Dibrugarh University Youth Festival held in Gargaon College next day.

There he met a local youth Biswajit, son of Satya Ranjan Barbaruah of Bokota Bokotial gaon who invited him to his home as a guest. Manuel accepted the invitation and then began a new chapter of his life he had never imagined. Meanwhile the first phase of the Corona induced lockdown began and Sivasagar district administration restricted all movements of people from one place to another. Manuel had no alternative but to accept the reality as it came to him. District administration sought to bring him into quarantine centre as a precautionary measure.

But the Barbaruah family, though economically not at all sound, generously offered him to keep as a ‘home quarantined’ guest in their house. With the administration’s nod, Manuel stayed in the village as a member of the Barbaruah family for the entire lockdown period. Manuel later joined the village youths in the field ploughing, fishing, tilling, preparing the muddy seed beds for sowing seedlings for Sali cultivation and relishing the local rice beer merrily between works.

On Tuesday morning, the villagers along with the family of the Barbaruah bid adieu to Manuel with teary eyes. He told media that he would never forget Assamese peoples’ love and hospitality and would tell his people back in Spain how lovely a state is there in India’s north east. He said he would come back again to Assam soon. Biswa Ranjan Barparuah, told media that the youth from an alien country won their hearts and it was really very painful to bid him goodbye.