Maoists behind violence during anti-CAA protests: BJP

GUWAHATI, Jan 2: “Popular Front of India (PFI) and Maoists elements were involved in the violent incidents that took place in Assam during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests,” the state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said here on Thursday.

Saffron party’s booth president sanmilan on January 4.

“Maoists in the guise of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) torched the house of BJP MLA Binod Hazarika at Chabua in Tinsukia district,” Dass claimed interacting with media persons here.

“Moreover, the Maoists burnt several government properties including treasury office, post office, panchayat office in Chabua,” Dass further said.

“We have confirmed that a few PFI activists have orchestrated the agitation and they are still active,” Dass said.

“The PFI activists are very much active in Guwahati for quite some time and they are trying to start communal riots,” Dass reiterated.

“The BJP-led government has already taken appropriate measures and picked up a number of culprits,” he added.

The Assam Police had earlier arrested PFI’s Assam unit president Aminul Hoque and press secretary Mohammad Muzammil Hoque in connection with anti-CAA arson and violence in Guwahati.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on the other hand, had arrested KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged link with the Maoists.

Dass said the BJP has organised a booth president sanmilan on January 4 in Guwahati to chalk out organisational strategy that to deal with the situation triggered by the anti-CAA protests.

“25,000 booth presidents, 25,000 former booth presidents will take part in the meet. Apart from them, 14,000 elected representatives, 15,000 booth bahini presidents, 10,000 mahila bahini presidents will take part in the meet. Altogether 70,000 core karyakartas of BJP will take part in the booth sanmilan,” he said.

“After the meeting the BJP karyakartas will approach the people of Assam,” Dass said.