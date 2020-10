Margherita admin distributes land pattas 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 20: State Disaster Management Authority and Margherita Sub-Division Administration(Civil) on Tuesday, jointly distributed land pattas to 453 beneficiaries of Makum and Tirap mauza at North Margherita Rangamancha.

Local MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Pabitra Kumar Das, Margherita Sub Divisional Police Officer PunaGogoi, Margherita Circle Officer SunbarChutia, Margherita Sub Divisional EAC Tridip Kumar Konwar and Bikramaditya Bora attended the programme among others.

During the occasion Margherita SDO (C) Pabitra Kumar Das informed that that a total of 1200 landless indigenous people shall be given land pattas in the coming days in a phased manner.