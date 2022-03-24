Margherita sees a rise in cases of child labour

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, March 23: At a time when the Union and state governments are taking strict stands against child labour, Margherita is reported to be seeing a rise in the cases of child labour, especially in the coke coal bhatta.

Notably, over 50 such bhattas exist at Ledo, Itakhola, Baragolai, Telkhaad Basti, and Namdang which reportedly pay a huge amount of royalty to the Assam government. Further, highly placed sources have informed that both the Tinsukia and Margherita District administrations are deliberately turning a blind eye over the whole operation.

Ramanus Lakra, general secretary of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Tinsukia district committee alleged that the government, administration, and the coke coal bhatta syndicate have been running such illegal operations for quite a long time. He added that small children are being taken to illegal coke coal bhatta to work despite the laws being strict against child labour.

“We demand the concerned department to take stringent action against such operations immediately,” Lakra added. He further warned that strong agitational movements shall be taken up by the association if their demands are not met.