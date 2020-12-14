Margherita Students Union holds protest against CAA

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 14: Margherita Regional Student Union on Monday staged a protest programme at NH 38 road Segunbari Margherita in protest against the Controversial Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

More than 100 activists participated in the programme which was aimed against the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP party in general. Rupam Baruah, president and Chintu Gogoi, general secretary of Margherita Regional Student Union said the Sonowal who acted to be a ‘Jatiyo Nayak’ has now become a ‘Traitor’ of Assam and that history shall never forgive him.

“We demand that the BJP lead governments both at the Centre and state to immediately scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Else, the BJP led government of Assam shall be responsible for any untoward incident,” they maintained.