Markaz attendee from Nagaon commits suicide in Maharashtra

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 11: A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz, died after allegedly slitting his throat after he tested positive for coronavirus at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra early on Saturday.

The youth who was identified as Jahirul Islam (35) hails from Shingimari Teromail village near Pachim Salpara under Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district, had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra.

Jahirul Islam, the son of Hasen Ali went to Chilla Tabligi Jamat from Rupahi Markaj Masjid, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola city on April 7.

According to the report, Islam had attended the religious congregation held at Nizamuddin Markaz in South Delhi in the first week of March.

After the Markaz, he along with several Islamaic leaders went to Maharashtra to preach the message of Tablighi Jamaat. They took shelter in a mosque in Akola city.

Mysteriously, his accomplices left Jahirul Islam alone in the mosque after announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 virus in the country.

Finally, Jahirul Islam approached Maharashtra Police, who immediately shifted him to the hospital.

“The man allegedly slit his own throat at around 5 am and was found on the bathroom floor by the hospital staff,” reports PTI quoting an official who also added that the victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing surgery.

Three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them.

When contacted, an official of the City Kotwali Police Station said it appears to be a case of suicide and investigations are on.

So far, 13 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Akola district with six from Akola city, officials said.

The youth talked to the family members over mobile phone last night and during the conversation, it was assumed by the family members that he clearly upset and was afraid of the infection, the sources said to the local media here adding further that the body of the youth was being kept in the morgue of the hospital till filing of this report.

According to the sources, Maharashtra police are in touch with Nagaon police for the last rites of the body of the victim.