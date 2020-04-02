Markaz visitor first COVID-19 positive case in Arunachal

Curfew clamped in Medo under Lohit dist ** Security of Tezu hospital intensified **Family members of affected quarantined

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR/ TEZU, April 2: A 31-year-old man, who attended a congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West, tested positive for COVID-19 in Lohit district on Thursday, making it the first case of coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, even as to tackle any eventuality the administration has imposed curfew in Medo area.

The swab sample of the man, identified as Abdul Khan alias Abdul Talukdar (32) — a resident of Medo area under Wakro circle in Lohit district — was sent for testing to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) at Dibrugarh in Assam and the report came back as positive, a senior health department official said while confirming the case on Thursday.

The man attended the congregation in Nizamuddin on March 13.

The 24-hour curfew which has been clamped at Medo area since noon on Thursday would be in force till Friday noon, Lohit deputy commissioner Prince Dhawan said.

“The curfew has been clamped as a precautionary measure against spreading of coronavirus after the person tested positive,” the DC added.

The district health authority has kept the patient at a special isolation room in the Tezu Zonel Hospital and all his family members are also in a quarantine facility, the official said.

Talukdar reached Medo on March 18 after attending the congregation. He left Nizamuddin on March 16 and since March 24 he was under home quarantine and did not show any symptom of coronavirus infection even after 16 days, sources said.

The health department immediately traced him out and placed under quarantine along with his families at Parashuram Kund on March 20. His sample to test for COVID-19 was sent to ICMR Dibrugarh but subsequent after detection of positive case he and his families are shifted to Zonal Hospital Tezu immediately.

The police are on job to trace all the persons who came in contact with the infected man, Lohit district SP Wangdi Thungon said.

Dr S Chai Pul, DMO, said that elaborate security arrangement including complete sealing of the hospital has been made to quarantine the patient for 24 (twenty four) days together with 24x7vigilance with proper medication.

“Nothing to get panic, the patient is young, healthy and it is hoped that he would recover soon,” the DMO said adding “we have adequate stock of masks, gloves, sanitizers and other drugs to deal with the situation”.

“Other five members are currently fit and aren’t showing any symptoms. But still we are taking all precautions and have sent their samples for test at ICMR Dibrugarh (Assam),” Dr Pul said.

Meanwhile, DC Prince Dhawan Lohit also called a meeting under urgent situation along with Cultural & Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM), All Mishmi Student Union (AMSU), All Mishmi Women Welfare Society (AMWWS) and other senior member of the Mishmi society at the DC conference hall of the Mini Secretariat. The DC appealed the esteemed members to extend helping hand in maintaining law and order situation.

The District Control Room has been set up which is being manned by DDMO. Simultaneously the entire peripheral villages including Khoraliang, Tafragam villages have been barricaded by the dwellers to put a check on unnecessary movement to get rid of the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, while expressing serious concern over the preparedness of the hospital, Karikho Kri, local MLA, urged the state government to immediately shift the COVID positive patient from Zonal Hospital, Tezu to other places where better health facilities are available.

According to him, the Zonal Hospital Tezu has no specialized treatment facilities to deal with the COVID positive patient.