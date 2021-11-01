Markazul Ma’arf fetes youth for receiving award from GOI

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Oct 31: A differently abled youth namely Shahrukh Ahmed Bhuyan was felicitated by Markazul Ma’arif, an Ajmal CSR NGO in Hojai on Saturday. A felicitation programme was organised under the presidentship of Samsal Haque Choudhury, president, Markazul Ma’arf, who honoured him with a phulam gamucha, japi, Xorai. Along with Choudhury, the dais was shared by social activist Kamal Dutta, Newazuddin Ahmed, retired teacher Rashid Ahmed, Markazul Ma’arif assistant secretary Dewan Abdul Aalim Choudhury, Dr. Razi Ahmed Qashmi, trainers of DDU-GKY. Simultaneously, the trainees of DDU-GKY warmly welcomed the youth with a round of applause. It is noteworthy to mention that despite being differently abled, this weakness never stopped Shahrukh Ahmed Bhuyan to pursue his dreams. With his dedicated efforts and commitment he completed the skill training under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) under Markazul Ma’arif in Hojai. Recently, he was awarded with Hunarbaaz award by the Government of India for fulfilling his dream of being self reliant.