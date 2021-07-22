Market linkage of pineapples, jackfruits & Assam lemon established through APART  

Sonitpur DC flags off the first consignment of fruits from Balipara to Hyderabad, Delhi

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 21: Bringing good news to the horticulture crop cultivation scenario of the district, Nabamilan FPC has sent a pilot consignment of 150 pineapples, 25 jackfruits, and 400 Assam lemons to Hyderabad and another 50 pineapples to New Delhi to AR4 Agro International Exporter, Hyderabad through APART, Sonitpur. Deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das flagged off the first consignment of pineapples, jackfruits and Assam lemons from the Common Facility Centre of Nabamilan Agro Producer Company Ltd, a farmer producer company of Balipara in Sonitpur district, to Hyderabad and New Delhi as part of market linkage established with AR4 Agro International, Hyderabad under APART, Sonitpur on Wednesday.

The program was held at Balipara in the presence of district agriculture officer, Prakash Bora, circle officer Chariduar Aditi Gogoi, asst director, Agriculture, Hareswar Das, other officials of the agriculture department and APART officials. The deputy commissioner encouraged the farmers present to expand horticulture crop cultivation and take up good agriculture practices to increase production and income and assured all possible help and support from the district administration and agriculture department in this connection. He lauded the efforts of the district agriculture department in helping establish market linkages through the APART project in Sonitpur.

He later visited the paddy crop cafeteria and ginger drying unit of the FPC provided by APART, Sonitpur. It may be noted that the pineapples were collected from Phuloguri Garogaon village, the Assam lemons were collected from Sonaipam village while the jackfruits were collected from farmers of Chenglimari Garogaon village of the area.