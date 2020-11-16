Martyred jawan’s last rites to be performed today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 15: The mortal remains of martyred Army havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport (LGBI) here on Sunday evening.

From the airport, the mortal remains of the braveheart was taken to the Army Base Hospital at Basistha, where chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid last respect to the martyred soldier.

Sonowal said that martyr Hardhan Chandra Roy made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation and thereby set a glowing example of patriotism and valour.

“He would remain immortal and his sacrifices would keep inspiring the young generation,” Sonowal said.

The chief minister also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

He also informed that the government of Assam would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the next of kin of the martyr in honour of his supreme sacrifice.

Later the mortal remains was moved to Dhubri in an ambulance at night. The final wreath-laying ceremony will be held at his native village in Dhubri district on Monday.

Hardhan Chandra Roy, who hails from Mhedhipara in the Sapotgram area of Dhubri district, made the supreme sacrifice for the country when Pakistan used mortars and other weapons during the unprovoked ceasefire violation in the two-hour long shelling on November 13.

Roy’s old mother Anima Roy in her sorrowful voice said: “We have received a call from an Army Major on Friday evening who informed that my only son is no more. I just can’t believe it.”

But she did not believe the person and called the office for reconfirmation.

Roy had joined the Army in 2001 and was survived by his wife who he married in 2018, a two-year-old son, his sister and his parents.

Meanwhile, social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma visited the martyred soldier’s family at Mhedhipara on Sunday.

Brahma met bereaved family members of Roy and assured them of a government job under social welfare department.

Brahma also extended Rs 2 lakh as financial assistance to the bereaved family.