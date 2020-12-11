Martyrs are the real Jatiya Nayaks: Sonowal

Construction works of Assam Agitation Martyrs’ Memorial begins

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday offered ‘bhumi pujan’ to mark the beginning of construction work of Swahid Smarak and Swahid Udyan, in the memory of martyrs of Assam Agitation in an area of more than 98 bigha at Paschim Boragaon in the city on Thursday.

Later, Sonowal took part in the state level Swahid Divas programme organised by Assam Accord implementation department at its office premises at Khanapara and released the first volume of the four-part ‘Tathyakosh’ (Data Book) on Assam Agitation.

The chief minister also offered tributes to the martyrs on the occasion.

Speaking at the Swahid Divas programme at Khanapara, Sonowal stated that this Smarak and Swahid Udyan would preserve the legacy of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the state and inspire the future generations of the state with the martyrs’ examples to dedicate themselves for the state’s development.

“If we are to showcase our identity and heritage, we must preserve our history and state government’s initiative to build the Swahid Smarak would highlight the valour and commitment of the Assam Agitation martyrs for protection of Assamese identity to the visitors to the memorial,” he asserted.

Saying that it takes a lot of courage and limitless love for one’s own land and its people to become a martyr, Sonowal stated that martyrs are the real Jatiya Nayaks (national heroes) of the state who sacrificed everything for protecting state’s identity and stature and for that reason, the present state government decided to give Rs 5 lakh to each of the 855 martyrs’ families of Assam Agitation as a token of honour and appreciation for their sacrifice. The ideals of the martyrs must be taken as guiding principles for shaping the future society so that identity of Assamese race is never threatened, he added.

Highlighting the success of the present state government in delivering on its promise of a corruption free, pollution free, terrorism free and illegal foreigner free Assam, Sonowal said that all-round development of Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, hills and plains has been achieved in the recent years while fostering closer ties amongst all sections of the people in the state. There is no difference between the talks and actions of the present state government as it has strived to fulfil all its promises, he said.

Sonowal urged the young generation of the state to imbibe the ideals of martyrs and dedicate themselves for the prosperity of Assam by obtaining knowledge and skill through education and make the state Atma Nirbhar in all aspects.

The chief minister also stated that state government, since assuming power in 2016, has been endeavouring to preserve the legacy of Assam Agitation martyrs in all earnestness and for that reason, steps such as erecting Swahid Smarak and publishing a Tathyakosh on Assam Agitation have been taken. He expressed optimism that Data Book on Assam Agitation would prove to be valuable resource material for researchers and academics to study the movement in its entirety and appreciated the editorial team led by Diganta Ojah for its efforts in bringing out the first of the four-part book.

In his speech, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that some aspects of the Assam Agitation, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, have not yet come to the public domain and efforts must be made in the subsequent parts of the Data Book to bring to light the then government strategies to counter the movement by collecting relevant classified documents from the Central government through tools such as RTI. For objective and holistic study of Assam Agitation and its impact on the state’s society, classified information must be brought to the public domain, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared his experiences of the Assam Agitation and thanked Sonowal for the initiative to erect Swahid Smarak and publish the Data Book on the movement.

State agriculture minister Atul Bora, Guwahati MP Queen Ojah also spoke in the programme where welcome address was given by chief secretary Jishnu Barua. MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita were also present in the programme among others.