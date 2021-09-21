Martyrs’ Day observed in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 20: Martyrs’ Day was observed throughout the district of Sonitpur on Monday remembering Kanaklata Barua and the sacrifice of the martyrs of the district. Student organizations like All India DSO, Women organisation All India MSS, young Communist wing of SUCI (C) Sonitpur district committee jointly observed Martyrs’ Day at Tezpur Court Pachali here and paid tribute to the martyrs remembering their sacrifice to the nation. All Assam Nath Yogi Students Union also observed the Martyrs’ Day centrally at Pachnoi Moromi playground near Dhekiajuli with different programmes. While addressing the gathering in the programme Arabinda Nath, president, All Assam Nath Yogi Students Union and Dhiren Nath, ex president of Nath-Yogi Sanmilani said that martyrdom of the martyrs of the area has yet to get proper attention in the national level and their life history and the ever remembered story of sacrifice should get place in the textbooks as like as the other martyrs of the country. Among others, many dignitaries were also present and remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs and freedom fighters of the area.

It needs to be mentioned that the Quit India Movement was one of the popular and powerful mass movements in the series of agitations led by Mahatma Gandhi in the course of the freedom struggle. The Civil Disobedience Movement was launched on August 8, 1942, at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) demanding an end to the British rule of India. In the final phase of the British period the Quit India Movement gained momentum with the slogan “Do or Die” in places like Tezpur, Sootea, Gohpur, Dhekiajuli and Jamuguri of the district of Sonitpur. On that particular day, the people of the Dhekiajuli area succeeded in lowering the Union Jack and flying the tri-color on the Dhekiajuli police station premises. As a result of the firing by the British police, 13 people laid down their lives for the Independence of the country. Among them were, Manbar Nath, Kumli Devi, Khahuli Devi, Tileswari Barua, Ratan Kachari, Maniram Kachari, Lerela Kachari, Mangal Kurku, Mahiram Koch, Sarunath Chutia, Dayal Das Panika, besides a beggar and a saint.