Marwari Sanmelan felicitates covid warriors

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 27: Marwari Sammelan Hojai Unit felicitated three Covid-19 warriors for their relentless services to the society. The scribes who were felicitated included Ramesh Mundra, Niranjan Sarawagi and Nikhil Kr Mundra.

The program was organised at Ram Sadhan premises located at Laxminarayan Temple campus in Hojai on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamkhya Prasad Sarawagi, President of the Unit along with General Secretary Mahesh Chanani acknowledged the services of these scribes. Senior Journalist Ramesh Mundra thanked MSH Hojai Unit for recognising their services for social cause.

He said, “True appreciation always boosts the enthusiasm thereby forces one to work more for the society.” On the other hand, the earlier committee of the unit was dissolved and noted social worker Pradeep Kumar Sureka was unanimously selected as the new President of the unit. Later, the 14 life time members were also felicitated.