Marwari Yuva Manch provides relief materials  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Marwari Yuva Manch provided relief materials and other assistance to lakhs of people in North East during the lockdown period.

Notably, over 4000 youth through over 60 branches of the Manch are engaged in public service 24×7 during the lockdown period. Moreover, the Manch members have been arranging for essential commodities and food for the stranded people returning to Assam.

The North Eastern Provincial President of the Marwari Yuva Manch, Mohit Nahata said, “During these difficult times, the youth forum has made every effort to provide assistance to every needy person. Our work will continue continuously with the cooperation of the young fellows of the Manch and the society. As our Prime Minister mentioned that no person should sleep hungry, hence, giving priority to this, we are helping the needy people.”