Maryam Ajmal Women’s college pays tribute to Lakhinandan Bora 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 8: On the death of well-known literary figure Lakhinandan Bora, department of Assamese, Maryam Ajmal Women’s College of Sciences and Technology had organised a condolence programme on Tuesday at 11.30 am.

The programme had been arranged with the intention of condolence, praying tribute virtually through Google Meet, entitled as “Mohiruha”. Assistant professor of the department Gauri Prasad Sharma hosted the programme in the presence of Dr. Sameem Sofika Begum, college inspector of Ajmal Groups of Colleges, Ananta Hazarika, teacher-trainee of Nazir Ajmal Memorial College of Education along with department students Hasina Siddika, Naureen Sultana Begum, Afsana Yasmin, Yasmin Sultana as well as a student from department of English, Latifa Begum presented the details of Dr. Lakhiinandan Bora’s literary work and contributions.

Attending the tribute ceremony as the keynote speaker, Mrinal Kumar Borah, assistant professor, department of performing arts, Dibrugarh University, elaborated on Bora’s literary work, journalist life and personal relations.

Head of the Department, Rajiv Hussain also highlighted Bora’s colourful literary work and shared his personal experiences with him. Assistant professors from other departments, Hemanta Kalita, Chinmoyee deka, Aditi Ghosh, Amrita Mondal, Tahera Rahman, Prerna Talukdar and Baseer Ali Ahmed also attended the programme.