Massive Fire at ONGC Pipeline Off Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 23: A massive fire which broke out reportedly from a damaged ONGC Oil pipeline at Ahutoli Pathar of Timtimia area near Sardar Ali of Jorhat’s southern outskirts, early on Sunday morning, led to panic among the people living in the vicinity.

A source said that an explosion was heard followed by flames and black smoke billowing out to the sky. The Jorhat police and fire station were informed of the matter by the people.

It took several hours to bring the fire under control by fire tenders.

Senior officials of ONGC also arrived at the site to monitor the situation.

A source said that the leak was started due to thieves pilfering oil.

He did not rule out that the pilferage had been going on from quite some time and had not been detected earlier.