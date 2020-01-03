Massive protest in Mariani against CAA despite inclement weather

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 3: Braving the cold inclement weather on Friday, people in Mariani came out in large numbers to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Organised by the Shilpi Samaj in collaboration with the public of Mariani, the protestors were seen huddling under umbrellas and listening attentively to the speeches of actor Barasha Rani Bishaya, Amrita Gogoi and singer Jayanta Nath at the Mariani Tiniali near the Mariani police station.

Barasha asked the people to peacefully carry on the mass protest until the CAA was not withdrawn and not to be taken in by the tactics of the government to divide or suppress the protestors.

Amrita Gogoi added her voice to Barasha’s and said that the people of Assam should remain united under one umbrella and not deviate from the objective of scrapping of the contentious Act.

Speaker after speaker opposed the Act and condemned the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state and the BJP leadership.

Slogans were shouted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Several speakers said that people were ready to given befitting reply to Sonowal and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and their supporters and minions in the next general elections.

AASU Central committee organising secretary Jul Khound, ATASU president Litul Burahgohain, Mariani senior artiste Tarun Saikia and dramatist Ranjit Gohain Baruah slammed the BJP leadership.

The members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), AASU and Sangrami Yuba Chatra Parishad participated in the protest.