Maximum annual fees for private schools, colleges fixed

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 4: Assam government on Friday fixed maximum annual fees for the non-government educational institutions including private schools and colleges.

According to a notification issued by the commissioner and secretary to the secondary education department, the maximum fee per annum for pre-primary and class I to class VI is Rs 27,000.

The maximum fee for Class VI to X standards is Rs 32,000. On the other hand, for the arts stream in classes XI and XII, the maximum annual fee has been set at Rs 32,000.

The maximum annual fees for the science and commerce streams in classes XI and XII are Rs 37,000 and Rs 33,000 respectively.

The maximum annual fee for other streams from Class XI to XII is Rs. 35,000.

“The total fees means all types of fees, collected by whatever name like admission fees, tuition fee, building or infrastructure development fee, sports/ cultural fee etc. but excluding the transportation fees,” the official notification stated.

“The non-government educational institutions, charging annual fee equal or below the above mentioned amount, have to apply for exemption certificate from the Fee Regulatory Committee and the Non-Government Educational Institutions, who intend to charge fee above than the fee prescribed by government, have to apply for fee fixation before the Fee Regulation Committee with proper justification,” it added.

All the educational institutions have been requested to submit their applications online before January 15, 2021 for fixation of their fees for the 2021-22 academic session on the website— www.feeregulatoryassam.com.

In pursuance of the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2018 and the Assam Non-government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Rules 2020, the Assam government had constituted a Fee Regulatory Committee.

The private schools charging fee lower than the specified structure, will be exempted from the process of determination of fee by the Fee Regulatory Committee. However, these set of institutions will have to obtain an exemption certificate from the Fee Regulatory Committee. Institutions which are charging more than these limits specified in the notification will have to submit a proposal for approval and fixation of fee by the regulatory committee.