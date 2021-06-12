Maya Dey breathes her last 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 11: Former Congress minister Ardhendu Kumar Dey’s wife Maya Dey breathed her last at her residence in Hojai on Friday morning.

She was suffering from old age-related ailments. Her last rites were done at Shantivan in Hojai. She was 76. They tied the knot in 1966. The couple has a son, Anirudha.

She served as a nurse for around fifteen years in government hospitals. She was a very religious, devoted Bhagavad Gita Pracharak, who distributed one thousand copies of Bhagavad Gita free of cost. She was also associated with Ramakrishna Mission, Shardha Sangha and Iskcon. She donated the land for the construction of Iskcon temple in Hojai and for imparting better education to religious minorities in Raikata area, she took the initiative to build a school namely Maya Dey Primary Vidyalaya and always stood up to help the underprivileged ones.

She was also a strong believer in Cow service (Gauseva) and treated all the religions equally. She was a good poet as well. Her demise was deeply mourned among her relatives, well-wishers and citizens of Hojai.

Bijoy Chakraborty, general secretary, Asom Nagarik Moncha, Kamal Dutta, general secretary, Play Boys’ Sports Club, Dr. Pijush Nandi, associate professor, Hojai Girls’ College and many others and organisations have condoled her death and prayed to the almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul.