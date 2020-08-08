Maya Kuki wins Quarantine Queen 2020 title

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: With the world shifting to a digital age given the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Innovative Artist Welfare Association organised the IAWA Mrs India 2020 and Quarantine Queen 2020 digitally in a first of its kind venture in the country.

Contestants were trained not like a typical pageant contestant, instead, they were trained to become women's rights champions and savvy career women with 13 days online grooming in various sectors. A total of 600 entries were received online from several parts of India and after through selection process, 20 women got selected for finale. The finale event was held on August 2 digitally live on facebook. The event was judged by Mubarkka Lokhandwala, social activist and multitasking queen; Pankaj Raina, actor/singer and Harjeet Anand, Governor Aid Rotary Club.

Maya Kuki from Jharkand won the title of Quarantine Queen 2020 with the highest votes online from Jharkhand, while the 1st Runner-up title was bagged by Babycha Achumi from Imphal and the 2nd Runner-up title by Khyati from Gujarat.

On the other hand, Maithili Pawar from Mumbai and Jyothi from Mysore category jointly bagged the title of IAWA Mrs India 2020 while the 1st Runner-up title was jointly bagged by Maya Kuki and Aarti Suri. The 2nd Runner-up title was jointly bagged by Khyati Jani from Gujarat and Jenbina Rangnamei from Guwahati. The 3rd Runner-up title was bagged by Babycha N Achumi from Imphal, Srila Chatterjee and Madhumita from Kolkata respectively.