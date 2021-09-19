Mayur Borgohain takes charge as new president of Sivasagar BJP

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 18: Mayur Borgohain of Nazira took charge as the new president of the BJP Sivasagar district unit from Surobhi Rajkumari, in a meeting held in Sivasagar Yuva Dal auditorium on Friday. Borgohain vowed to work dedicatedly with workers of all categories for greater heights of the party as a political entity. He sought blessings of the seniors in guiding the party at district level.

Addressing the meeting, the education minister and the minister in charge of the district Ranoj Pegu said that no one should join the BJP merely to get a government job or a contract. Joining the BJP should be a matter of principle and a commitment to serve the country before one’s petty self interest. He added that to get a job or even to get a government contract, one must first qualify, acquire the distinction or standard set by a commission or a board. The minister urged all the youths to have larger hearts and get involved with the people’s development work dedicatedly and the party will find them out for a reward.

Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi said that the day coincides with the birthday of the PM Narendra Modi who is a global leader now in the political firmament. He showered blessings on the new young district president and hoped that he would encourage the minds of the followers with courage and commitment to serve the country. The welcome address was delivered by Surobhi Rajkumari, the outgoing president.

It was attended among others by Kushal Duwori, former MLA, Thowra, Dhrubajyoti Mout, president, Zilla Parishad, BJP central executive members Siva Pd Bhadra, Samir Gogoi, Binita Saikia, Bakul Dey, Dipika Kakoti, Jitu Hazarika, Manobjyoti Handique, Jugananda Konwar, Anghsumita Gogoi, Mainu Borgohain, Hemanta Gogoi and Samir Dutta.

1,000 earthen lamps were lit in the evening on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yuva Dal premises. Prior to the meeting, education minister Ranoj Pegu, Jorhat MP Topon Kr Gogoi, Mayur Borgohain and Surobhi Rajkumari offered xarai and prayers in the historic Shiva Doul seeking blessings of Lord Shiva.