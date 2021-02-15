Mazbat MLA Charan Boro lauds Asha workers’ role in Covid times

HT Correspondent

MAZBAT, Feb 15: A women empowerment and hygiene awareness camp was organised by Prakriti NGO, Mazbat here on Monday. At least 70 Asha workers participated in the camp.

Mazbat MLA Charan Boro graced the occasion as chief guest. Block programme management officer Pankaj Sabha Pandit, labour inspector Deity Ray Chaudhary, Senior doctor at Mazbat PHC Hemanta Kr Chaudhury attended as guests and social worker Jafrin Akhter attended as speaker in the programme.

Appointed speaker Jafrin Akhter, a specialist on mental health and woman health delivered a speech on women empowerment and hygiene followed by a brief speech on women hygiene by Dr Hemanta Kr Chaudhury.

In his speech, MLA Boro appreciated the selfless service rendered by the Asha workers during Covid times and termed them as most important Covid warriors.

He said that the service lent out by the Asha workers in primary healthcare and OPD services in hospitals during Covid and in general is appreciable.

“Asha workers have played an important role in curbing the effects of Corona virus in our area to a great extent. Their constant house to house awareness campaigns and hard work have paid off,” he said.

On the occasion he also addressed to several grievances of the Asha workers and took note of them.

Asha supervisors Archana Deka, Ranjana Rabha, Papori Handique, Renu Topno, Juli Mani Devi Rabha, Baby Tigga also spoke on the occasion.