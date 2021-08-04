MBA moves Gauhati HC over road blockade along border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 3: The Mizoram Bar Association (MBA), Aizawl has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday on alleged road blockade on NH-306 along Assam-Mizoram borders affecting supply to Mizoram.

In the PIL, the MBA alleged that it had submitted a representation before the Central government, state government and Mizoram government regarding the blockade of the NH-306.

“However, as no response has been received from the aforementioned, understanding the hardship faced by the people of Mizoram, the MBA has felt it necessary to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). Although the present PIL is filed before the Gauhati High Court, Aizawl Bench, there is a possibility of the said PIL being heard by the Principal Bench of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati since the Aizawl Bench is under the jurisdiction of the Principal Bench at Guwahati,” the MBA said in a statement here.

Though Mizoram government has been complaining about an alleged road blockade on the Assam side of the border affecting the supply of essentials to the neighbouring state, Assam government has denied the existence of any such blockade.

Sources said that truck drivers at the borders were not plying to Mizoram due to fear amongst them.

In 2020, the MBA had also filed a PIL before the Gauhati high court due to blockade of NH-306. The said PIL was registered as PIL 68 of 2020. However, as the blockade of NH-306 was lifted during the pendency of the PIL 68 of 2020, the High Court was pleased to close the PIL 68 of 2020 by giving a liberty to the MBA to approach the court again in the event of any future blockade of NH-306, said Anil Rinliana Malhotra, president of MBA.