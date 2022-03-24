MBBS exam: 7 JMCH students in top-10 list

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 23: The students of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital have performed exceptionally well in the first MBBS professional examination held across the seven medical colleges in the state by the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences.

This was informed by Dr Purnima Baruah, superintendent of the hospital.

Seven out of the top ten and 9 out of top twenty positions have been bagged by JMC.

It may be mentioned here that this is the second batch of students pursuing the competency-based medical education curriculum.