MBBS session of DMC begins with 84 students

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 20: The academic session of Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has begun formally with the admission of the first batch of 84 MBBS students.

The DMCH has a capacity of 100 seats.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for health and family welfare, Khonsing Rongpi met the first batch of students and assured them of a good study environment. He thanked chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang for their effort in establishing the medical college.

DMCH principal Dr Sumitra Hagjer and teaching staff helped the students in the admission process.

The DMCH is the 7th medical college of the state. The college was already recognised by Medical Council of India (MCI) and affiliated with Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Guwahati.

The construction was initiated by laying the foundation by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 19, 2011.

In 2017, the existing work of the college was enhanced from Rs 156.55 crore to Rs 209 crore.

The final plan for the college was received on April 28, 2018 as the architecture had changed it three times.

The Brahmaputra Infrastructures is involved in the construction of Assam Hills Medical College and Research Institute. Presently, fine-tuning of the infrastructure by further construction of needed facilities is going on in a war footing.

On November 21, 2019, the name of Assam Hills Medical College and Research Institute (AHMC&RI) was changed to Diphu Medical College in the interest of the common people.