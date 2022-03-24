MCLA, Sajal Singha inaugurates CC Block construction at No.2 Simultapu in Gossaigaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 23: Sajal Singha, MCLA of No.3 Srirampur BTC constituency in a general meeting held at No.2 Simultapu under Gossaigaon sub-division formally inaugurated the 2-kilometer CC Block Road construction on Wednesday with a cost of 1.72 crore under Good Will Mission Scheme and said that it will be a great relief for the people’s movement.

Talking to media person, MCLA Sajal Singha said that as promised to the people of No.3 Srirampur BTC constituency in the last BTC election he has started several developmental works in a phased manner.

Sajal Singha avowed that to meet the expectations of the people he joined BJP from Congress and he has been able to sanction ten tenders of road construction in the constituency.

MCLA Sajal Singh assured that road communication falling under No. 3 Srirampur BTC constituency will be upgraded in near future if the people cooperate with the BJP led government.

In the programme BJP, UPPL party workers including Shimultapu VCDC chairman Ruksana Aktara, Majerdawari VCDC vice-chairman Raju Rana and senior figures were present at the inauguration of the road.