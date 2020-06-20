MDA candidate Dr WR Kharlukhi wins Meghalaya RS polls

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, June 19: Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) common candidate and NPP state president, Dr. WR Kharlukhi has been elected as the Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya.

Dr Kharlukhi defeated Congress candidate, Kennedy Khyriem by 20 votes. Out of the total 59 votes which were polled, a total number of 39 votes polled in favour of Dr. Kharlukhi while 19 votes polled in favour of Khyriem. One vote was rejected.

Meanwhile, KHNAM MLA, Adelbert Nongrum had abstained from voting.

This is the first time that the NPP state president will represent the State as an MP in the Upper House.

Besides the health protocols over COVID-19, the Rajya Sabha election in Meghalaya held on Friday witnessed several new features.

It may be mentioned that the term of the current Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya, Wansuk Syiem had ended on April 12.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has congratulated Dr Kharlukhi on being elected to the Upper House.

He tweeted, “Congratulations #DrWRKharlukhi for being elected to the #RajyaSabha from #Meghalaya. I thank all the MDA partners for bestowing their support to the National People’s Party.”

The election, which got underway at 9, concluded at 4 pm at the temporary Assembly at Rilbong.

Among the features for the purpose of voting, only violet sketch pen supplied by the returning officer was used by the legislators. Use of any other pen will invalidate the ballot paper.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and members of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) have exercised their franchise early in the day.

Khun Hynnewtrep National Awakening Movement MLA decided to abstain from voting in the protest against NPP Lok Sabha MP Agatha K Sangma support to the Citizenship Amendment Act, earlier this year.

Elections to the three Upper House seats in the northeast were necessitated as terms of former members had ended.

As per the provision of Representation of People’s Act, the election is by open ballot. The purpose of open ballot is to prevent cross voting, wipe out corruption and maintain integrity of the democratic system, an election department official said.