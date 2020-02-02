MDA partners want clipping of James’ wings

Conrad has taken charges against his brother seriously: Deputy CM ** I will talk to coalition partners: M’laya home minister

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Feb 2: The fate of Meghalaya home minister James Sangma hangs in balance as several Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition partners have expressed displeasure over his style of functioning even as his younger brother and chief minister Conrad Sangma has, reportedly, taken the matter seriously.

Sangma is facing a barrage of demands to strip him of his Home portfolio. Several minister, reportedly, have requested the chief minister to takeover the home department.

These demands have come from the United Democratic Party (UDP), the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and lone Khun Hynñiewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM), legislator Adelbert Nongrum, all are part of the ruling MDA coalition.

Deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Friday that the chief minister has viewed the matter very seriously.

It has been reported that several ministers in the MDA government are unhappy with the home minister over his ‘failure’ to tackle the illegal transportation of coal and also on the alleged illegal collection of money at Dainadubi check gate in North Garo Hill.

This has come after his trouble with the members of the journalist fraternity on January 6.

The coalition partners had earlier sought the intervention of the chief minister to take away the Home portfolio from James as he failed to stop illegal coal mining activities in the state.

Moreover, they were also unhappy with the law and order situation in the state.

The press fraternity of Meghalaya recently submitted a letter to James demanding an ‘unconditional apology’ for his ‘unwanted’ behaviour towards the members of the fourth estate in the state secretariat on the January 6.

The press fraternity also condemned the uncalled move of the minister to ‘disrespect’ the media persons who were waiting outside his chamber for close to three hours to seek answers on several questions currently being raised by the public.

On January 6, Meghalaya home minister refused to talk to a group of journalists even as he accused a senior journalist of blocking his way. This led to an argument between the duo which was only settled after the minister’s guards and other press people calmed them down.

Earlier, the Meghalaya Lokayukta had also named special assistant to the home minister for allegedly involved in the coal racket. Action against several police officials was also sought by the Lokayukta.

When asked about the details of complaints by the coalition partners, Tynsong said, “Since discontentment has been aired to the chief minister, he will take a call on their grievances. It is not appropriate for me to speak details. I am very sure that the CM has taken note of the matter very seriously. Grievances will be addressed. Let us wait”.

To a question on the cabinet reshuffle, Tynsong said it is the prerogative of the chief minister.

He also said the matter related to James will not go to the MDA forum as chief minister will take an appropriate decision.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya home minister has informed that he will be sitting across the table with his colleagues in the MDA some of whom had demanded that he is stripped of his portfolio.

Stating that the disgruntlement among some legislators of the ruling coalition was an ‘internal matter’, Sangma said, “We will be talking to them and let us see what they have to say.”

The home minister said that presently he is in Garo Hills and the meeting would take place on his return to the state capital.

Sangma said that he has been reading about the demands to oust him from his cabinet berth even as he said that soon the coalition partners in the MDA will sit together and discuss the matter.

When asked if chief minister Conrad Sangma had spoken to him on the demands of the coalition partners to remove him from the Home portfolio, he said that the former has not discussed the matter so far with him.

“There are many other pressing issues that need the attention of the chief minister I am very sure,” Sangma said.