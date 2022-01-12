Media Persons Feted in Nazira, Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 11: Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha in association with Nazira Press Club in a meeting held on January 8 felicitated a number of senior media persons besides paying homage to those that served the region in the years gone by. The organiser paid deep homage to Ruchinath Baruah, Pabanath Sarmah, Robin Chandra Dey ( Rongman), Bholanath Dutta, Prafulla Chandra Dutta, Nila Borgohain, Krishna Khataniar, and Inamul Mazid Khan – distinguished scribes that wrote to various newspapers from the Nazira. Jila Sahitya Sabha president Juga Gogoi, senior journalist Anuj Rajkhowa, Bijay Ch Bora, Anjana Borgohain, Jiten Phukan, Thanuram Baruah, Brojen Phukan, and Rubul Borkakoty garlanded the photos of the scribes of yesteryears. Durlov Buragohain, president of Nazira press club in his speech recalled his association with all the journalists who are no more and urged the young ones to learn from their dedication and strict adherence to ethical reporting. Santosh Dutta, secretary, Jila Sahitya Sabha, delivered the welcome address while the quarterly publication was released by Durlov Buragohain. Thirty media persons associated with print and media channels were felicitated in the meeting.

In another meeting held in Rangpur Sahitya Sabha recently, 40 media persons were felicitated on the occasion of the 176th anniversary of the first Assamese newspaper ‘Arunudoi’ from Sivasagar. On the occasion, Sivasagar Jila Sahitya Sabha in association with the monthly newsmagazine ‘Rangpur Barta’ organised a meeting in Rangpur Sahitya Sabha. Former secretary of Asom Sahitya Sabha Nahendra Padun, editor of ‘Rangpur Barta’ Brajen Phukan, Jila Sahitya Sabha, president and vice president Juga Gogoi and Dr. Prasanta Kr Chutia attended the meeting as appointed guests. Santosh Dutta, secretary, Jila Sahitya Sabha, spoke on the objectives. The media persons including Somesh Deka, Anil Gupta, Atanu Bora, Jayjyoti Gogoi, Bhoirob Munda, Khalilur Rahman Hazarika, Najiulla Hazarika, and others were felicitated with Gamosa and citations.