Media Trust Delegation Meets BTR CEM Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 17: A six-member delegation team led by Ramani Barman of Media Trust of Assam, Guwahati on Sunday met Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Baro.

The delegation team met Boro at Dangtal village, near the Rabhapara Eco-Tourism site in Chirang district and held a cordial meeting regarding the present state of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Journalists’ Guest House and Media Trust of Assam situated at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

While talking to Pramod Boro, Media Trust’s executive trustee Ramani Barman briefed on the current state of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Journalists’ Guest House and Media Trust of Assam.

He invited BTR CEM Boro to visit the Guest House and Media Trust considering it as a property of the BTC. Exchanging views with the delegation, Pramod Boro also promised to visit Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Journalists’ Guest House and Media Trust of Assam by the end of January. The BTC chief was also informed about the decision taken by the Trust for celebrating the 175th anniversary of Assam Newspapers at their premises.

Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumtary, working president of UPPL and chairman of Kajalgaon Municipal Board, Rwngwra Narzary, trustees of Media Trust Nirmal Kumar Ray, Dilip Sharma, Kunja Mohan Ray, Garkhwdao Basumtary and its official Tarun Ramchiary were present on the occasion.