Medic among four fresh deaths in state, toll 45

State’s count for COVID-19 positive jumps to 16,806

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: The state has recorded four more corona deaths on Sunday taking the death toll in the pandemic to 45.

However, the fresh deaths will be officially added to the state’s coronavirus toll only after a Death Audit Board ascertains whether the “underlying cause of death is COVID- 19”.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said on Saturday that all deaths where COVID-19 is the “underlying cause will be certified by a Death Audit Board, as per the Indian Council Medical Research’s guidelines”.

“Assam Govt has constituted a 4-member Death Audit Board for #COVID19 in accordance with @ICMRDELHI guidelines. Officially a death will be attributed to #Covid-19 only after the Board has ascertained it. We shall update our figures accordingly,” Sarma said on Sunday.

“Sad to inform that Shri Uttam Das (31) of Golaghat, Shri Keshab Kumar Barua (62) of Kamrup (M) Shri Kartik Kalita (30) of Kamrup (M) and Dr. Jahan Iqbal Ahmed (56), http://Assoc.Prof, GMCH, Succumbed to #COVID19 today,” the minister tweeted on Monday night.

A doctor at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) died of COVID-19 on Monday. Dr. Jahan Iqbal Ahmed, an Associate Professor of Opthalmology of GMCH, has been suffering from fever with cough and had respiratory distress. He died on his way to the hospital.

A youth died due of COVID-19 in Golaghat on Sunday and he swab sample was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The youth identified as Uttam Das (31) who hails from Nara Gaon, has been working with Popular Medical Hall in Golaghat town. He was admitted in Swahid Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital on July 7.

His swab sample was sent to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital on the same day but the result was received only after his death on Monday. He succumbed to his disease on way to JMCH at Dergaon on Sunday.

The Golaghat district administration has declared the Popular Medical Hall as containment zone following the youth’s death and will collect swab samples of the people who came in contact with the youth as per the COVID-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, the state’s count for COVID-19 positive has jumped to 16,806 in the past 24 hours with report of 735 fresh cases on Sunday night.

With recovery of 10,894 COVID-19 patients, the state has now 5,873 active cases.

Of 735 new cases reported on Sunday, 400 cases were detected in Guwahati alone.

Sonitpur

An SBI employee, his mother and 12 CRPF personnel camped at Harsura Tea Estate in Tezpur tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Of them 355 discharged from the hospitals and 1 death, the district has now 126 active positive cases.

With the fresh cases, the tally in Sonitpur district has gone up to 481.

An SBI employee Anil Nath along with his mother who went to Guwahati for cancer treatment tested positive for COVID-19. They have been shifted to makeshift Covid-19 hospital at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati.

The residence of Anil Nath at Mazgaon has been declared as containment zone on Monday.

Kokrajhar

13 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on Monday. Six more fresh COVID-19 positive cases, including a cook of SP Bungalows have been reported in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The tally of positive cases in Kokrajhar has touched 183 till Monday.

7 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Chirang district, taking the tally to 87. Till Monday evening, 71 persons have been discharged from hospitals. The district has now 16 active positive cases.

Hailakandi

Four new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday, taking the total tally to 557.

Two persons with symptoms have been admitted at SK Roy Civil Hospital.

315 cured persons have been discharged from different hospitals. There are 236 active cases in the district as per the health bulletin released on Sunday.

Two COVID-19 positive patients viz., Mangoli Rani Das, 53, and Foijul Haque Barbhuiya, 65, breathed their last at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

1,165 persons are under 26 facility quarantine centres while 4,710 persons under home quarantine. Of the 11,127 swab samples taken, 8,844 turned out to be negative.