Medical Negligence Claims Life of Newborn Twins in Assam

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Jan 4: Twin babies died due to the negligence of Margherita Civil Hospital staff. According to sources, Sandip Rai, a resident of Nonglai Longgaon under Ketetong Gaon Panchayat of Margherita police station admitted his wife at Margherita Civil Hospital as she was pregnant and was suffering from major pain on December 30.

On December 31, around 11:30 pm the pregnant lady gave birth to twin babies. On Sunday midnight, the twins died due to cold which created turmoil inside the premises of Margherita Civil Hospital.

On Monday morning, the parents of the twin babies and other people gathered at Margherita Civil Hospital and demanded an impartial enquiry and also to cancel the licence of Dr Prabhat Borah by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

All Assam Gorkha Student Union Margherita Regional Committee said that this is not a new case at Margherita Civil Hospital many parents have lost their babies due to irresponsibilities of doctors and nurses at Margherita Civil Hospital.

“We condemn the incident which occurred due to irresponsibility of Dr Prabhat Borah, gynaecologist of Margherita Civil Hospital and demand Margherita Administration (Civil) to conduct an impartial enquiry and to give stringent punishment to the guilty,” said All Assam Gorkha Student Union Margherita Regional Committee.

When this correspondent contacted Dr Prabhat Borah, he denied the allegation levied against him by the patient’s family members.