Medicine that gives new lease of life to barren Agar trees

‘Agarwood plantation can be economic booster for Assam, NE’

By: Hareswar Bora

NAGAON, July 17: A specific breed of herbal medicine, developed by a Hojai-based farmer and marketed by Z Black Diamond Agor Wood LLP, has brought respites to thousands of farmers of the state as well as the South East Asia involved in Agar plantation for a long time. The initiative has given a new dimension to the Agarwood industry.

According to sources, this specific herbal medicine entitled as ‘Akuma’ can boost the scented Agar chips and also enhance the strength to contain scented oil even in a rejected tree just within 6 months after artificial inoculation to develop the precious wood by this particular herbal medicine.

Many farmers of Nagaon and Hojai district claimed that the herbal product developed by the Hojai based farmer, brought back their smile amidst the distress as thousands of Agar trees were lying barren without any oil or chips. But after using this particular herbal medicine, these farmers within just 6 months, were able to get more than Rs 2 lakh even from such a rejected tree.

Speaking to this correspondent, Tomjit Ali, a Hojai-based Agarwood farmer and chairperson of the Z Black Diamond said that one two feet waist Agarwood could contain minimum 3 to 8 kilograms chips of scented Agarwood and also could contain 24 milliliters precious scented Agar oil. He however claimed that the price of one litre of such Agar oil in the market is Rs 60 to 70 lakh while the price of one kilogram scented Agar chips is more than Rs 60,000.00.

Around 20,000 farmers from Assam, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already applied this herbal medicine till date and got the benefits, Ali said adding that this organic chemistry helps in breeding of a particular insect within the Agar tree due to which except a few locations in Golaghat district, Agarwood in the entire zone covering Bangladesh to Singapore, the oil as well as the scented chips of Agarwood were being boosted artificially by injecting various medicines.

He also regretted that a particular section of businessmen of the state have rejected their respective trees as barren without using chips and oil.

Claiming Assam and the North – East region as the best hub for Agarwood, Ali urged the state government as well as the Union government to give top priority in the Agar plantation as like as tea and oil industry and if it is once set up in the state, the economy of the state would grow up and more than 50% of employment problem in the state would automatically be solved.