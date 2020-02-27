Meet maker of Mon’s wine: Monimala

Jorhat housewife created a niche for herself with array of delectable wines

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Feb 27: Wine making is considered to be a science. But for Monimala Borah of Tillikiam here this science has been crafted into an art.

Made with lavender sourced from Kashmir, phalap tea from Singpho land in Assam, juicy strawberry from Meghalaya and the solid wood apple, Monimala churns out a mindboggling array of delectable wines and blends from exotic fruits and flowers as well as the more common ones.

Having started out about three years ago on a trial basis with the common tenga mora, the intrepid housewife turned entrepreneur has created a niche for herself besides a good market.

Her customer base is drawn mostly from the tea and business communities. The Balipara Foundation had recently invited her to display her concoctions and this has also widened her base.

Monimala has already made wine with locally available fruits like the Indian blue berry, (jamun) mango, amla, banana and olive.

Most of her wines are crisp, sweet and semi sweet and colours range from clear amber, rose, black and blue. The wine made from phalap tea also leaves a smoky after taste.

“I would like to try making some wine with mulberry but these are not available in Assam with only a few old trees growing here and there,” she said.

“I have asked a farmer to grow mulberry trees over a large area and that I would buy all that he produces,” she added. But this does not mean that she has stopped experimenting or diversifying.

Right now Monimala, a mother of two, is trying her hand at making wine from luscious oranges sourced from the best orchards of Arunachal Pradesh.

Not satisfied with only making wines she has now come up with a batch of mouth watering chilli jam.

So where did she learn how to make such a wide variety of wines. “Here and there. There is no training in wine making in India. What is there is very costly. Just the introduction costs Rs 60000,” she said.

“My first batches were trial and error. I took a training imparted by a Chinese team once in Bangalore. My friends helped me to access equipment from abroad which are quite costly and even a few ingredients which go into the making of the wines. The huge consignment of lavender was also sent by friends from Kashmir,” she said.

Regarding the shelf life of her wines, Monimala said that unlike the wines made with grapes in Italy which lasted 10 years or so, hers should be consumed within a year and the bottle refrigerated if opened.

“I do not add any preservatives in order to retain the true taste and it is through experiment that I’ve found out how long they would last. I have not used the help of any laboratory but my own equipment to test the purity as well as alcohol content which is not more than 9 per cent,” she said.

Regarding her plans on expansion she said that the procedure to get a government license was difficult and costly.

“I would have liked it if the state government helped me out in this. Making such wines on a large would mean using up the large variety of local fruit which grows so abundantly in this region. It would also mean employment to a lot of women and economic growth,” she said.

Monimala said that while weaving, handicrafts and pickles from local fruit varieties was promoted she wanted to do something different but the government was yet to help her endeavour which would also mean the development of mostly unused resources here.

“There are so many things here. I’m eyeing the Assam lemon, kunji thekera and ou tenga to add to my range,” she said.

At present Monimala limits herself to making batches of 30 litres of wine from any one ingredient which she bottles under the brand, Mon’s.