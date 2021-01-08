Meeting held for creation of auxiliary polling stations in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 8: As part of its preparedness for the forthcoming general elections to the assembly election 2021, the Chirang election district has prepared a list for creating another 46 auxiliary polling stations along with the existing 269 polling stations under 31- Sidli (ST) LAC.

This was reflected in the meeting held with the EROS, AEROs and representatives of political parties under the chairmanship of Gautam Talukdar, deputy commissioner and district election officer, Chirang in the conference hall of the circuit house at Kajalgaon on Friday.

The meeting also discussed the efforts being made by the district election office to make entry of all eligible citizens in the electoral rolls through conducting special campaign drives across the district.

Meanwhile, the district has also identified 40 designated grounds for public gathering during the election campaign period by the candidates and political parties as directed by the ECI based on the COVID-19 protocol. Additional deputy commissioner Ringkhang Mashahary, election officer Partha Pratim Baruah and Gagan Narzary, Chirang were also present in the meeting.