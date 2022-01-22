Meeting Held for Republic Day Celebration in Haflong

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 21: In order to prepare for the peaceful celebration of 73rd Republic Day, 2022 in the district headquarters at Haflong, a meeting was convened by deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed, ACS, at the Conference Hall of deputy commissioner, Haflong.

The meeting was attended by additional SP Indranil Barua, APS, additional deputy commissioner Lalrohlu Khiengte, jt secy Megonjoy Thaosen, ACS from NCHAC, officer from 11-Assam Rifles, assistant commissioners, heads of various departments, heads of education, representatives of social organisations, political organisations and leading citizens. In the meeting, various departments were formally entrusted with responsibilities by the deputy commissioner to ensure preparation as well as smooth conduct of the programme.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy Commissioner said that the Republic Day would be celebrated by maintaining the Covid-19 protocol as per the government SOP issued and the 73rd Republic Day, 2022 celebration will be held at Assam Rifle Playground, Sarkari Bagan.