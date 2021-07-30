Meeting held on preparedness for celebration of Independence Day in Kamrup

HT Correspondent

AMINGAON, July 29: Kamrup district administration has geared up to celebrate the 75th Independence Day and a meeting for the same was held at the conference hall of the office of the deputy commissioner, Kamrup on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Kailash Karthik N, DC, Kamrup in presence of all the departmental heads including police, representatives from military and para-military forces along with Narshing Bey district development commissioner, additional deputy commissioner Sujit Baglary, and Prasanta Pratim Katkotiya.

DC Karthik appraised all about their duties and responsibilities regarding the arrangements such as security, health and hygiene, hoisting of National Flag, stage arrangements, drinking water, and refreshments, etc. He also suggested keeping proper coordination amongst the departmental heads to ensure the smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebration.

SP, Kamrup Hitesh Chandra Rai explained the security measures to be taken for the celebration. The parade of Independence Day will be performed only by the contingents of Assam Police, Military, and Para Military Forces due to the pandemic situation. The DC further urged all to discharge their duties sincerely.