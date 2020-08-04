Meeting on Covid, flood convened in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Aug 4: A significant meeting to discuss on the present situation in the district on COVID-19 pandemic, damages caused by the first and second waves of deluge, was convened by Hojai District Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday at District Headquarter Sankardev Nagar in Hojai.

The meeting was presided over by the deputy commissioner Dr Sadnek Singh, IAS, in presence of Hojai Constituency MLA Shiladitya Dev, Lumding Constituency MLA Shibu Mishra, representative of Nagaon Loksabha MP Pradyuth Bordoloi, representative of Jamunamukh MLA Abdur Rahim Ajmal and other officials from various departments, a press release by District Administration stated on Tuesday evening here. As per the release, DC Dr Sadnek Singh discussed on present situation arising out due to flood and COVID-19 pandemic.

DC asked Public Works Department to immediately repair the roads which has been damaged due to the deluge.

Notably, Water Resources Department have been directed to repair the damaged embankments at the earliest and the Irrigation Department have been asked to assess the report on total damages caused by flood to the farmers.

The release further added that a detail power point presentation was presented which highlight the whole scenario on these matters. Taking into consideration the 61 suggestions forwarded by different departments to cope up with the situation, Hojai District Disaster Management Authority approved Rs 29.06 crores for the rehabilitation purpose. HDDMA has forwarded the same report for further approval to the higher authorities.