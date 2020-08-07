Meeting on disaster management held

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Aug 6: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and chairman of District Disaster Management Agency (DDMA), Paul Baruah on Thursday held a meeting with all the departmental heads of various departments to discuss about the damages caused during the interim flood.

During the meeting the DC suggested for proper inspection of the projects proposed by the authority of the concerned department so that there can be an error free proposal prepared, of the Interim flood memorandum for the year 2020.

Firmly directing the departments for justified scrutiny before submission of any project, he requested all to submit the required information as per the Appendix-VIII and the items and norms as admissible under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) which will be submitted to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The meeting was conducted in presence of additional deputy commissioner Dipak Jidung and district programme manager of DDMA Riki Phukan.