Meeting with expenditure observers in Kamrup Metro

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 12: The two election expenditure observers Rajni Rani Roy and Chanchal Meena appointed by the ECI held a meeting with the officials of various election related cells constituted for the ensuing cell at the conference hall of the DC office, Kamrup (M).

The meeting was attended by tax commissioner, Anurag Goel & DC Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu along with the senior officers of the district administration. The observers took stock of various cells constituted and matters related to election expenditure and asked the officials to keep strict vigil to make the forthcoming election free, fair and transparent.

Rajni Rani Roy, expenditure observer for 51 Jalukbari and 54 Gauhati (W) and Chanchal Meena, expenditure observer of 52 Dispur and 53 Gauhati (E) spoke and asked the officials of static vigilance team and flying squad to keep strict vigil and to be aware of their role and responsibilities in curbing use of black money in election purposes. Carrying 50 thousand or more in case is liable to be seized.

The observers stressed upon proper monitoring to check misuse of social media which will help to ensure a free, fair and transparent election. The observers asked the election authority to set up control room 24 x 7 so as to receive public complaints and grievances.

The public of Jalukbari & Gauhati (W) may contact 0361-2361029, 60016-13147 and Dispur & Gauhati (E) 0361-2360030, 60038-22494 as well as they can also e-mail through observer cell [email protected] for any election related complaints under Kamrup (M). The public may also meet in person the observers from 10 am to 11 am at the guest house of the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara.