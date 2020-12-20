Mega health camp held in Hailakandi

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Dec 20: A mega health camp was held at 383 No. Ramnathpur LP School under Katlicherra BPHC in South Hailakandi on Saturday. Doctors, para medical personnel and volunteers were engaged for the day-long camp. Besides diagnostic facilities for the common diseases and treatment, free medicine was also provided to the patients in the camp.

Notably, the camp was inaugurated by additional deputy commissioner, Health, Narendra Kumar Shah in the presence of Joint Director, Health Services, Dr Astutosh Barman and other health officials. District Media Expert, Monika Das informed that over 800 persons benefited from the camp where over 263 clinical tests were conducted.