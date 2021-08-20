Meghalaya allows reopening of more activities

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 19: Meghalaya government has decided to allow reopening of sports activities, public parks and plying of public transport from August 23.

This was informed by the deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong after a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Tynsong told reporters that the government has decided that all sports activities will start reopening from Monday next week.

He said cinema halls will also reopen with one-third capacity adding the other activities which are allowed to reopen also include jackpot parlours and public parks.

“However, these activities will be strictly subjected to the SOPs to be issued by the government through the respective deputy commissioners,” he added.

According to him, one of the important SOPs will be only people who are above 18 years and are vaccinated.

The deputy chief minister further informed that private transport will also be allowed to ply with one-third capacity throughout the state. He said a notification in this regard will be issued by the respective deputy commissioners.