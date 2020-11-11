Meghalaya Assembly Speaker admits no-confidence motion against Conrad govt

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Nov 10: Meghalaya Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday admitted a no trust motion tabled by the opposition Congress against the Conrad K Sangma-led state government for failing in all fronts.

“Since at least 10 members have supported the motion, the motion has leave of the House to be admitted. Therefore, the No-confidence motion is admitted with the leave of the House,” Lyngdoh said.

The speaker also informed that he has fixed Wednesday at 11 am for disposal of the motion.

The motion was moved by the leader of opposition Mukul Sangma along with 10 other legislators – Zenith M Sangma, Winnerson D Sangma, PT Sawkmie, HM Shangpliang, Dikkanchi D Shira, Miani D Shira, George B Lyngdoh, M Rapsang, Kimfa S Marbaniang and Lazarus Sangma.

The opposition in the motion said the council of ministers led by the chief minister Conrad K Sangma has failed to address multiple and critical issues affecting the wellbeing of the people as a whole.

Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence that the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government will defeat the no confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against it in the Assembly.

“We are ready. Our entire MDA is united and we are very confident that we will get through this No-confidence motion,” Sangma told reporters after chairing a meeting of the MDA on Tuesday.