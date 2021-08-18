Meghalaya capital calm after unrest

Curfew to be relaxed from today, internet ban lifted

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 17: With the situation in Shillong improving gradually, Meghalaya Government has decided to relax curfew in parts of Shillong from 6am to 4 pm on Wednesday, even as chief minister Conrad Sangma said the micro details will be worked out by the deputy commissioner.

“We have decided that the curfew will be lifted tomorrow from 6 am in most of the parts of Shillong city,” chief minister Conrad Sangma told reporters in Shillong on Tuesday.

“We have left the detail micro decision of the locality wise if necessary to the deputy commissioners so the deputy commissioner will be coming out with the detailed timing of the relaxation of the curfew in Shillong city,” he said adding that in all likelihood it will be a general one from 6 am to 4 pm.

Further, the state government also decided to withdraw the suspension of internet suspension by 6 pm.

“The internet services ….since the letter has gone, for 24 hours it (mobile internet service suspension) has extended which means from 6 pm till tomorrow 6 pm so the mobile internet services will be reactivated tomorrow 6 pm onwards,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, calling the overall situation in the state capital is slightly calm; the chief minister also informed that the state government has reached out to various sections of the appeal for peace.

The Meghalaya government on Tuesday said there were no untoward incidents since curfew was clamped in the state capital following unrest, and launched a police helpline for people in need of evacuation.

Curfew has been imposed in Shillong till 5 am of August 18 and mobile internet services withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant, who was killed in a recent police encounter.

He said three control rooms being handled by the state police are tasked with responding to evacuation calls from anyone and anywhere in the city.

Violence erupted in Mawlai and Jaiaw areas of Shillong following the death of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), in an encounter when the police raided his home in the early hours of Friday.

Thangkhiew, who had surrendered in 2018, was shot dead when he allegedly tried to attack a police team with a knife during the raid in connection with a series of IED blasts in the state.

The state government had on Monday announced a judicial investigation into the encounter killing of the former militant.