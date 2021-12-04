Meghalaya Congress Leader Slams Conrad Sangma Government

SHILLONG, Dec 3 (NNN): The Congress party in Meghalaya on Thursday slammed the Meghalaya government over the non-payment of salaries to employees of different sectors.

Addressing media persons after chairing a meeting, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said the non-payment of salaries to employees in various sectors either casual, ad hoc or others have currently become a problem in the state.

“The government has not done due diligence to ensure all those employees of the government irrespective of the status of their engagement are given their salaries at the earliest,” she said.

Stating that SSA teachers have been hitting the streets due to this reason, Lyngdoh however said, “Till date, it is very unfortunate to see that the government of the day has still not been able to put up the issue of non-payment of salaries to SSA teachers and workers.”

The CLP leader further expressed concern over the plight of the employees of the municipal boards in Shillong, Jowai and Tura.

“Non-payment of salary to the employees has also become a big issue in all the municipal board areas,” she said while adding that even the garbage trucks that used to come to the localities are on strike.

Lyngdoh also warned, “If the government ignores this issue and continues not to ensure that leaders of the board association are called for dialogue and discussion, I am afraid the deterioration of civic amenities in the Shillong, Jowai and Tura will suffer very seriously.”

She demanded the state government to immediately call the members of the municipal board association for talks as well as addressing this non-payment of salary issue at the earliest.