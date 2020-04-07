Meghalaya Govt employees will have to go back to work from April 15

Stranded students, working people asked not to come to Meghalaya till April 30

By: Dhrubajyot Chakravorty

SHILLONG, April 6: Due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown called to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Meghalaya’s 2,192 citizens including students and working people are stranded in different parts of the country.

“This is the number that we have till today, and many of them have contacted us expressing their desire to return to the state,” said deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

However, for their safety, we fervently appealed to them to stay in their respective places till the end of this month,” Tynsong added.

So far, no positive case has been reported from Meghalaya. The cabinet decided that schools and educational institutions will remain closed till 30 of this month and the same will again be reviewed by the Education Department depending on the prevailing situation in the entire country.

Private transportation will also be allowed from April 15, deputy chief minister said adding that from April 15, the state government employees will have to go back to work.

This month is to be observed as “period of farmers”. In rural areas farmers can start showing activities immediately but protocols have to be maintained as prescribed from time to time by health department.

From 15 of April, construction works like road and other allied development programmes sanctioned during the last year is also allowed to start.

Weekly markets will also be allowed to open but strict protocols have to be followed.

The cabinet also decided to extend financial help to those wage earners, labourers or petty traders who are out of work, and name of the scheme will be known as CM Relief against wage lost scheme for daily wage earners at the rate Rs 700 per week and the same will be transferred to the eligible beneficiaries directly to their account.

