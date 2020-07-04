Meghalaya Govt imposes curfew from Byrnihat to Khanapara

Random testing after rise in active corona cases to 18

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, July 3: Meghalaya government has announced a 48-hour curfew and random testing for COVID-19 from Byrnihat to Khanapara in Ri Bhoi district along the inter-state border with Assam following the sudden spike in the number of infections.

The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday.

“Taking into consideration the spike that has taken place especially along the Shillong-Guwahati national highway starting from Byrnihat to Khanapara, we have decided to go for random testing of residents in the area,” Tynsong told reporters.

“We have taken the decision to clamp 48 hours curfew from Byrnihat to Khanapara. The Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner will come up with notification on the imposition of the curfew in these areas” Tynsong told reporters here on Friday.

According to him, Health department and the district administration had been instructed to go for random testing immediately in the area starting from Saturday.

“The decision was taken in view of the spike of COVID-19 cases along the national highway Shillong to Guwahati starting from Byrnihat upto Khanapara. We have taken these steps to ensure the safety of the people of the State especially those residing along the inter-state border,” Tynsong said.

When asked if the Government will extend the curfew in the area, he said that the Government will have to review the situation since to continue to clamp curfew in the areas will adversely affected the people.

To a query how will the State government ensure that curfew is not violated when at certain areas only a road separates the two states, the deputy chief minister said that Guwahati urban agglomeration is already under total lockdown and the State will clamp curfew from tonight and the district administration will ensure that no one comes out of their houses.

He added that both Assam and Meghalaya wherever necessary are ready to take decisions jointly for the interest of the both the state.

It may be mentioned that within 24 hours the total number of active cases in the State rose from 13 to 18 with five more being detected of COVID-19. Three were declared today and two last night.