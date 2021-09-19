Meghalaya launches MeghEA to digitise governance process

HT Correspondent

SHILLONG, Sept 18: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and Union minister, ministry of information and technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw jointly launched ‘MeghEA- Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture’, a framework to implement integrated digital service system in the governance process and dedicated this initiative to PM Narendra Modi.

The project has been designed with an aim to transform the traditional service delivery process into a digital service system. IndEA is an initiative of the government of India, to promote digital governance in the country and expedite the delivery service system in the government process. Meghalaya is the first state to implement IndEA as MeghEA and promote enterprise architecture to digitise governance processes.

The implementation of this project includes integration of multiple digital platforms, integrated seamlessly through modern technology, with an intention to digitise the government system and provide quick and easy service to its citizens.

On the occasion, Union minister MeitY, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We are privileged that MegEA is dedicated to PM Narendra Modi. Conrad K Sangma is a dynamic and young chief minister of Meghalaya. MegEA would help us realise our vision of digital India. The focus of the program is to transform the life of the common man and how the government effort leads to quality differences in the common man’s life. For telecom reform, this will positively impact North-East’ GOI who is supporting Meghalaya to make sure the citizens get the best out of services.”

During the launch, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said, “MeghEA is a blueprint towards digital implementation. I would like to congratulate NIC, KPMG, NeGD, and MeitY for their effort. This initiative would transform the governance process and would ensure best in class service delivery mechanism at grass-root level. The implementation of MeghEA in the department would improve government efficiency. However, training of manpower in IT needs to be done properly. With this initiative, we hope to bring digital transformation in the governance process and ease the delivery service mechanism.”

The Government of Meghalaya intends to create a delightful citizen experience on government services, provide a world class service delivery system to its citizens, and simplify department coordination. MeghEA is a key stepping stone in this journey. Planning department has been steadfast in this context; implementation of integrated finance solutions would lead to faster processing of schemes, approvals and disbursement of funds and would lead towards world class digital governance.